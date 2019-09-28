Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas man is in jail after police found a body in his apartment freezer over two weeks ago.
On Sept. 13, police arrested 56-year-old Marcelino Menchaca for abusing a corpse after finding an unidentified body in his apartment on Nogales Drive near Webb Chapel Road.
There has been no word on who the victim was, how they died and why the body was in Menchaca’s freezer.
Menchaca is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
You must log in to post a comment.