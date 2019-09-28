DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It has been five days since Andre Emmett’s death and his loved ones are still searching for answers.
Dozens gathered outside of St. Luke Community United Methodist Church for a balloon release in his honor Saturday afternoon.
His aunt, Karen Oliver-Thomas, told CBS 11 News she was on the phone with her sister when detectives told them the news.
“When he told us he was shot transported and unfortunately did not make it, we both began to scream,” Oliver-Thomas said.
It happened early Monday morning and surveillance cameras captured the gut-wrenching chain of events. As the suspects approached Emmett’s vehicle demanding he give them everything, he ran for cover and they shot and killed him.
Long-time friend Carlton Dixon said he knew of no enemies Emmett had. But that the father of two was determined to be the best.
“He was going to find a way to be the best. And I always admired that about him,” Dixon said.
Dallas police said they still have no new leads in the case.
