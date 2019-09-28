RICHLAND HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in Richland Hills Thursday night.
Just before 11 p.m. Sept. 26, officers were sent to a robbery on the 6900 block of Baker Boulevard, where two people were ordered to the ground and an employee was ordered to fill a bag with the money from the register. However, the suspect fled the scene as police were responding.
Police then set up a perimeter and searched the area around the convenience store, with assistance from Haltom City, North Richland Hills and Watauga police. But they later received information that the suspect was seen entering a white four-door passenger vehicle — possibly a Nissan Altima — parked in a nearby apartment complex in the 3200 block of Ash Park.
The suspect is described as a young black male in his mid-20s, with a small build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, a black hoodie, gloves and a mask.
At this time, the suspect has not been identified and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Schmid at 817-616-3789 or dschmid@richlandhills.com.
You must log in to post a comment.