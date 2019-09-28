AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A county administrator in Texas is apologizing for saying Gov. Greg Abbott “hates trees because one fell on him.”
The Texas Tribune reported that the comment was made by Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt during a panel discussion Friday.
Abbott has been paralyzed from the waist down since 1984 when a tree fell on him in Houston while he was jogging.
Eckhardt said on her website and in a tweet that she “made a mistake” and apologized to Abbott.
Today I made a mistake and I sincerely apologize to @GregAbbott_TX. I have personally reached out to the Governor to apologize because my comment was inappropriate and wrong. pic.twitter.com/rgOEM9EQd6
— Judge Sarah Eckhardt (@JudgeEckhardt) September 28, 2019
Eckhardt’s comments came during a discussion about the Texas Legislature overriding local ordinances, such as one in Austin regarding the cutting down of trees.
