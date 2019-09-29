Comments
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — Seventy-five people are displaced after a 2-alarm structure fire affected 24 units at a Frisco apartment complex Sunday.
Just after 11 a.m. Sept. 29, Frisco Fire Department responded to a fire in the 9300 block of Wade Boulevard. When they arrived, they found smoke showing from a 3-story apartment building.
Firefighters began to attack the flames and evacuate the building, when a second alarm was issued at 11:30 a.m. The fire was eventually put out thirty minutes later at noon.
American Red Cross, with assistance from property management, are assisting the 75 residents.
No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
