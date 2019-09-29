DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today marks what would have been Botham Jean’s 28th birthday, and his family spoke with CBS 11 for the first time since the start of the trial.

Jean’s mother told CBS 11 reporter Andrea Lucia that the trial has been incredibly difficult to sit through, but there’s nothing more important right now than the foundation his family started in his name. They held the gala Sunday — focused not on how Jean died — but on how he lived.

“When I woke up this morning, it was very emotional because the first call I would have made this morning would have been to Botham, to wish him a happy birthday,” Jean’s mother, Allison, said.

His family was just making plans to celebrate his birthday around this time last year, when his sister, Allisa Findley, received the news that he’d been shot and killed in his own apartment.

“He was always excited about his birthday,” Findley said.

Now, a year later — marking what would have been his 28th birthday with a gala in his honor — Findley said it feels bittersweet.

“I could see him all over the room. He would have been taking over everything,” she said.

Organizers said the red tie event raised at least $50,000 for the Botham Jean Foundation, and it helped fund organizations Jean worked with in his home country of St. Lucia and provided scholarships for students to attend Harding University, where he went to school.

“We are looking for causes that he would feel passionate about. We’re taking the lead from what he already started doing,” Findley said.

Jean’s family said they had already begun organizing the fundraiser when they learned it would coincide with the trial of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, who’s been indicted for Jean’s murder.

“It is a very, very challenging time for us,” his mother said. “Botham was my world. I loved him. I love him still. And so, I would never let him down by missing a day in the courtroom. It’s very difficult during the times when they’re playing the body cam footage and the crime scene photographs and so on. But I want to see and hear everything that is happening in the courtroom because I’m standing for him.”

Her only hope is that jurors see the case as she does.

“We’re hoping this week, we’ll get a big gift for Botham — and that will be justice for him,” she said.

The trial will be back in session Monday morning, where the defense is expected to rest its case.