DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is in custody after assaulting his wife, then barricading himself with a rifle at a Dallas apartment complex last night.
Around midnight Sept. 29, Dallas police responded to a call at the Maple Avenue apartment near the Rio Grande grocery store and Windmill nightclub. When officers arrived, they made contact with the victim, who told them the suspect — her spouse — assaulted her.
Officers set a perimeter and searched the building, but were not able to find the suspect. However, the suspect — whose identity has not been released — was later located by other officers and was taken into custody.
He is currently in the Dallas County Jail where he faces an assault by choking charge.
