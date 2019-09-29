CYPRESS, Texas (CSBDFW.COM/AP) — Services will be held this week for a Texas sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot during a traffic stop.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the funeral for 42-year-old Sandeep Dhaliwal will be held Oct. 2 at the Berry Center in Cypress, near Houston. Dhaliwal, who was slain on Friday, was the first Sikh deputy on the force.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Dhaliwal had stopped a vehicle with two people inside, when one of the occupants left the vehicle, approached him from behind and shot him at least twice.
“Basically just shot him in a very ruthless, cold-blooded way,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez’s predecessor as sheriff, Adrian Garcia, implemented a religious accommodation policy that allowed Dhaliwal to wear the traditional turban and beard of the Sikh religion.
A sheriff’s statement says a Sikh religious ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A law enforcement ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. Both are open to the public.
The suspect, 47-year-old Robert Solis of Houston, has been charged with capital murder and was being held without bond Sunday. Records show Solis, who has an extensive criminal history, was wanted for 2017 parole violations for assault and possession of a prohibited weapon. He’s been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
