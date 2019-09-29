MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Mesquite Police Department is warning the public of a Wyoming prison escapee potentially being in the area.
In a post released by Mesquite City Hall’s Communication Director Wayne Larson, it was said that just after 3 a.m. Sept. 29, officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 1200 block of Americana Lane. When they arrived, they saw two individuals running from the location on foot.
Police apprehended and identified one of the suspects as 48-year-old Jason Green, an escapee from the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
However, the second suspect — believed to be 30-year-old Robert Akin Simpson — was not caught and remains at large.
Simpson was in custody prior to his escape for aggravated burglary with a weapon. Officers said he should be considered dangerous.
Anyone with information on the location of Simpson is asked to call Mesquite police at 972-285-6336.
