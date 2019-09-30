Filed Under:18-Wheeler, Amtrak, Big Rig, Dallas County, DFW News, driver killed, Kaufman County, Train

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed when an Amtrak train struck a dump truck on the railroad tracks at Lawson and Scyene Road between Mesquite and Forney in far east Dallas County.

The 22-year-old driver of the truck died at the scene, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

None of the 79 passengers aboard the train were injured.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m.

Dallas County deputies spoke with the engineer of Amtrak train #22, who said the driver of the dump truck drove around the crossing arms and was struck by the front of the train.

The train pushed the truck about a half mile east of the railroad tracks.

No details on the driver have been released yet.

