FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were found shot outside a gas station in Fort Worth early Monday morning, police say.

Police responded to the 2700 block of 8th Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. in regards to a person saying they were shot. Police found two men who had been shot in their legs in a vehicle outside the Texaco gas station in the area.

The victims were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries. Their identities have not been released.

Police say they also responded to a call in the 3400 block of Frazier Avenue, about a mile south of the gas station. Officers learned that there was a shooting at a home in that area that’s possibly connected to the victims who were shot.

Police say they found some sort of crime scene at that home and interviewed one person. It’s currently unknown if that person is a suspect.

