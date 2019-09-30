NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Asko has recalled 30,000 dishwashers in the U.S. and Canada due to a fire hazard from the power cords overheating.
The company has received 53 reports of power cords overheating, although there were no reported injuries or property damage.
According to Asko, the hazard is related to a possible fault in the power cable and can occur when the dishwasher is in operation but not when it’s sitting idle.
The recall involves 15 models that were sold from October 2016 until last July for between $1,000 and $2,200.
Asko makes high-end dishwashers that typically sell for more than $1,000.
Here are the serial numbers for the affected products:
|Model Number
|Serial Number Range
|D5426XLS
|49130164130001 through 49130171830050
|D5526XLFI
|49130464130001 through 49130480530127
|D5526XXLFI
|49130564130143 through 49130573530207
|D5436XLS
|49223164130001 through 49223173531000
|D5536XLFI
|49256564130001 through 49256572730426
|D5536XXLFI
|49256664230001 through 49256695030114
|D5536XXLFISOF
|49256764230001 through 49256772830024
|D5636XLHS/TH
|49256864130001 through 49256872430334
|D5636XLHS/PH
|49256964130001 through 49256971230025
|D5636XXLHS/TH
|49257064130001 through 49257073430220
|D5636XXLHS/PH
|49257164130106 through 49257184230232
|D5636XXLSHI
|49261264130001 through 49261273438338
|D5556XXLFI
|49263264230001 through 49263273930290
|D5656XXLHS/TH
|49263364630001 through 49263372830060
Call ASKO North America toll-free at 888-651-9376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at NAsupport@asko.com, or online at askona.com and click “Customer Care,” then “Safety Notices” for more information.
