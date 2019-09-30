NEW ORLEANS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith suffered an ankle injury during a sack on the final drive of Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Smith had a high ankle sprain. The left tackle will be re-evaluated on Monday on the severity of his injury.
The injury happened after quarterback Dak Prescott rolled on top of Smith’s ankle during a sack as the team was looking to win the game with less than two minutes left.
The 28-year-old was replaced by Cameron Fleming for the rest of the drive.
The Cowboys were unable to put up any points in the fourth quarter as the offense was held in check by the stifling Saints defense in the 12-10 loss. The game ended with an interception on a Hail Mary attempt by Prescott.
You must log in to post a comment.