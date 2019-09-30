DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – About 13 horses and ponies became loose in Dallas Monday morning and at least two were hit and killed by vehicles on roads, authorities confirmed.
Cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation captured crews as they wrangled two horses off I-35E. The southbound lanes of the highway near Inwood Road were shutdown during the ordeal.
The horses and ponies were reported loose in areas around I-35E and Highway 183.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said two ponies were gathered in the parking lot of a Hampton Inn Suites near I-35E and Commonwealth. Two other horses were found near Regal Row and 183.
Irving police also helped capture more of the animals on Highways 183 and 114.
Authorities say the owner of the animals was able to gather and take possession of the ones that were alive.
According to the sheriff’s department, at least two of the horses were hit and killed on I-35E.
