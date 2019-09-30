Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Leaders of the Wheatland United Methodist Church in Dallas say they are heartbroken after the church was hit with back-to-back incidents of vandalism.
Pastor Montreal Martin told CBS 11 his church has endured a lot lately, including burglary, theft, fire and graffiti in the past week and a half.
Pastor Martin said it’s frustrating, but is encouraging members to stay faithful and hopeful.
“They have temporarily burnt down an opportunity for those students, but God is up to something. God is up to something,” he said.
Pastor Martin said gardening and sound equipment was stolen and two buildings were burned down, including a laundry facility for local students.
