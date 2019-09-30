NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging pet owners not to feed their animals Performance Dog frozen raw pet food after a sample tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria.
Two samples, of Performance Dog and another beef variety, collected during an inspection of Bravo Packing, Inc. tested positive for bacteria. The beef pet food tested positive for Salmonella, while the Performance Dog sample tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.
Saying the pet food “represents a serious threat to human and animal health” the FDA is cautioning owners against feeding their animals any Performance Dog frozen raw pet food produced on or after July 22, 2019. Anyone with the pet food, which was sold two-pound pouches, should throw it away.
Officials say the human and animal threat is because the products are sold and stored frozen.
The FDA website says, “Consumers who have had this product in their homes should clean refrigerators/freezers where the product was stored and clean and disinfect all bowls, utensils, food prep surfaces, pet bedding, toys, floors, and any other surfaces that the food or pet may have had contact with.”
Pet owners are also being advised to clean up animal feces in yards or parks where people or other animals may become exposed.
