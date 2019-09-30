(CBS 11) – Many of you know that I was a country music DJ on Fort Worth’s 92.1 KTFW on Saturdays 7pm-12mn from 2008-2010.
The station was a classic country station then, playing songs from the late 1950s to late 1980s. Today’s song was a part of its playlist.
Sweethearts Of The Rodeo is a female country music duo from Los Angeles comprised of sisters Janis Oliver and Kristine Arnold, discovered by Emmylou Harris.
Janis was married for a time to country singer Vince Gill. Kristine married Leonard Arnold of the band Blue Steel.
In 1983, the two couples moved to Nashville By 1986, Janis and Kristine signed with Columbia Records. They are still active today.
Today’s song is “Midnight Girl/Sunset Town”, written by Don Schlitz. The song was produced by Steve Buckingham and released on the Columbia Records label on November 29, 1986. It reached #4 on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart and tied another one of their songs “Chains Of Gold” as the most successful song of theirs to chart. The song runs 3:07.
This song is one you want to crank up loud! Enjoy!
