OXFORD, Mississippi (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth native accused of killing Ole Miss student Ally Kostial in July entered a not guilty plea in an Oxford court Monday.
Brandon Theesfeld, a 22-year-old former student, is charged with capital murder.
Reporter Shay Arthur, of Memphis CBS affiliate WREG tweeted, “Brandon Theesfeld entered NOT GUILTY plea after he was indicted for capital murder, accused of killing fellow Ole Miss student Ally Kostial. Theesfeld stayed silent when asked if he killed Ally.”
Brandon Theesfeld entered NOT GUILTY plea after he was indicted for capital murder, accused of killing fellow Ole Miss student Ally Kostial. Theesfeld stayed silent when asked if he killed Ally @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/mWk9GlSCyg
Theesfeld was indicted in August, and his attorneys asked the court for a mental evaluation.
Kostial, 21, was found dead in Harmontown, Mississippi in July.
Theesfeld was later captured at a gas station in Memphis.
Photos from Kostial’s social media show the two of them together at different social events.
This summer Kostial, from St. Louis, was taking classes and teaching fitness classes at Ole Miss.
Her sorority Alpha Phi said on Facebook, “We hope that those who were closest to Ally can find peace.”
Theesfeld was also a senior at Ole Miss pursuing a business degree was suspended.
