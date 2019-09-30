Comments
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A cheerleader’s quick thinking saved a boy’s life during the Rockwall High School homecoming parade.
Tyra Winters sprung into action while sitting on the float, waving to children, when she noticed a mother yelling “help!” as her son choked on a piece of candy.
Without hesitation, Winters jumped off the moving float, ran over to the boy, tilted him down and gave him a few back thrusts until he stopped choking.
Her school district is applauding her courage and kindness, along with the rest of the community.
Well-done!
