Filed Under:Cheerleader, Choking Boy, Community, DFW News, good samaritan, Rockwall High School, Save A Life, Tyra Winters

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A cheerleader’s quick thinking saved a boy’s life during the Rockwall High School homecoming parade.

Tyra Winters sprung into action while sitting on the float, waving to children, when she noticed a mother yelling “help!” as her son choked on a piece of candy.

Tyra Winters (credit: Rockwall High School)

Without hesitation, Winters jumped off the moving float, ran over to the boy, tilted him down and gave him a few back thrusts until he stopped choking.

Her school district is applauding her courage and kindness, along with the rest of the community.

Well-done!

 

 

 

