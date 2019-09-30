BEAUMONT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police in Texas say it was an argument that ended with a 22-year-old man shooting and killing his four roommates.
Beaumont police say Lively James Stratton of Beaumont was being held Monday on four counts of murder.
Officers in the Southeast Texas city say Sunday’s attack involved an ongoing disturbance. There were no immediate details on the dispute at the residence with individual rented rooms, plus a shared living area and bathroom.
An officer on patrol heard gunfire. Police found 23-year-old Alvin Lee Bellard and 23-year-old Shannon Sutton dead at the scene.
Police say 39-year-old Bobby Wyatt and 33-year-old Elijah Rideau died at a hospital. Riley says one victim identified Stratton before dying.
Online records Monday didn’t immediately list an attorney representing Stratton, who was arrested nearby. He is being held on $4 million bond.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
