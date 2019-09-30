Big Tex Clay Shoot 2019It’s time for the Texas State Fair! And, this weekend, Woody and CBS 11 Traffic Reporter, Madison Sawyer, shoot sporting clays in the annual Big Tex Clay Shoot Classic. We’re at the top notch Dallas Gun Club for this annual event that benefits the State Fair of Texas, Youth Livestock Auction and Scholarship Program, and it’s a blast! So, join Woody and Madison on the sporting clays course, for a fun day with old friends and new, while we help to raise funds for this fantastic youth program. Then, think about joining us on the course next year, with a team of your own!

42 minutes ago