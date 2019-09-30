Comments
American Airlines Center
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump will head to Dallas for a rally at the American Airlines Center on October 17.
“Under President Trump’s leadership, 774,400 jobs have been added in Texas, including 70,700 manufacturing jobs — a dramatic reversal from the 55,400 lost during the Obama administration,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President Inc. “President Trump looks forward to celebrating the good news of the Trump economy and the vast accomplishments of his administration with the great men and women of Texas.”
2500 Victory Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
