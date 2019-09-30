SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump applauded the announcement by a major maker of commercial trucks and buses to open a $250 million manufacturing facility in San Antonio.
Navistar will be building a new 250 MILLION DOLLAR truck factory in San Antonio with 600 new jobs. Congratulations San Antonio and Texas! America makes the GREATEST trucks in the world! https://t.co/kp4FICFLcf
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019
Navistar announced the capital investment, which is contingent on finalization of various incentive packages, according to the company. The new facility along Interstate 35 will bring 600 jobs to the San Antonio area.
Governor Greg Abbott echoed President Trump’s tweet, saying, “This investment by Navistar is paramount to Texas’ success in growing our diverse and highly skilled manufacturing workforce. The Lone Star State is the new frontier in innovation and I am confident that this partnership will usher in even greater economic prosperity for our state.”
The company said its manufacturing plant will have the flexibility to build Class 6-8 vehicles, complementing Navistar’s existing assembly manufacturing footprint, which includes truck assembly plants in Springfield, Ohio and Escobedo, Mexico. The new investment builds on Navistar’s recently announced plans to invest $125 million in the Huntsville, Alabama engine plant to produce next-generation, big-bore powertrains developed as part of the alliance with TRATON.
“Over the last five years, Navistar has made significant investments to improve our position in the market,” said Troy Clarke, Navistar chairman, president and chief executive officer. “This investment will create a benchmark assembly facility to improve quality, lower costs and provide capacity to support anticipated industry growth, as well as market share gains.”
Navistar plans to break ground on the Bexar County property later this year and anticipates production to begin approximately 24 months later.
