Comments
ALVARADO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 3.2. magnitude earthquake was reported in Johnson County by the United State Geological Survey during the overnight hours and it was also reportedly felt in other surrounding areas of North Texas.
ALVARADO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 3.2. magnitude earthquake was reported in Johnson County by the United State Geological Survey during the overnight hours and it was also reportedly felt in other surrounding areas of North Texas.
According to the USGS, the earthquake happened about five miles northeast of Alvarado at around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Residents as far north as Arlington reportedly felt the earthquake. Other cities that reported include Mansfield, Midlothian and Joshua.
As of 6:20 a.m., there have been no reports of any damage caused by the overnight earthquake.
You must log in to post a comment.