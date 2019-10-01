DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks are hosting a free, open practice this Sunday, October 6.
The practice, which is the first opportunity to see the entire 2019-2020 roster, will take place on the floor of the American Airlines Center.
On top of an hour long scrimmage, the event will feature entertainment by the Mavs ManiAACs, Drumline, Champ and MavsMan.
Attendees can take advantage of Mavericks merchandise discounts at The Hangar, ticket specials and a $5 meal combo, which includes a hot dog, soda and bag of chips.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the practice begins at 1:00 p.m.
Free parking will be available in the Lexus Parking Garage.
Entrance to the event will be located at the east doors of the American Airlines Center.
Admission is free and no ticket is required to attend.
You must log in to post a comment.