FULL COVERAGE:Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police are investigating the death of a man they found inside an vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, as a murder.

Officers responded to a report of an unconscious man in vehicle in an apartment community in the 300 block of East I-30.

When officers got there, they confirmed the man had been shot.

Investigators believe the vehicle has been at the location since late Monday night

Police have not identified a suspect and detectives are asking for the public’s help.

Detectives are working with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the victim, as well as the cause of the death.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation can contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or online here.

