



– It’s a case that’s captivated not just Dallas, but the entire country.

People following the Amber Guyger trial learned Tuesday she had been found guilty murdering Botham Jean.

“It was really wrong what happened to him., said Judy Shulter who works in one of the businesses on the first floor of the Southside Flats, the apartment complex where the shooting occurred in September 2018.

She said she’s not surprised by the guilty verdict.

She told CBS 11 she had met Botham Jean, and she feels for his family.

“I met him briefly in the social room and he was a really nice guy,” said Shulter. “It’s sad what happened to him, and that he lost his life like that.”

Just a few miles down the road, on the campus of SMU, law students used the case as a real-life lesson.

The university held a “flash class” with more than 100 students attending.

Chris Jenks, an Associate Professor of Law and the Director of the Criminal Clinic, said it’s clear the jury didn’t buy Guyger’s defense that she thought she was in her own apartment.

“If you dispose of that threshold question, then the rest of the case is relatively straight forward,” said Jenks.

He expects Guyger’s legal team to appeal the guilty verdict.

“I would say the chances of an appeal are akin to the chances that the sun will rise tomorrow,” Jenks said.