FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Owner Jerry Jones is responding to criticism of the Dallas Cowboys offense after they appeared flat in their 12-10 loss to the New Orleans Sunday night.

After impressive offensive performances in their first three games of the season, the Cowboys came back down to Earth as they couldn’t get their running or passing game going against the dominate Saints defense.

Fans pointed their criticism towards offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after the team put up zero points in the fourth quarter and only 10 all game.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jones spoke to 105.3 The Fan about the criticism of the play-calling that game. “The hottest seat, the one that is more likely to have the most criticism, is the offensive coordinator in the NFL… When it doesn’t work and you don’t get the win, then get ready. They’re going to be coming for you as a coordinator.”

Moore became the team’s offensive coordinator at the end of last season after the Cowboys’ playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He took over for Scott Linehan.

In the Saints game, quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 223 yards and one interception. Their star running back, Ezekiel Elliott, had 18 carries for 35 yards and the lone touchdown of the game.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back this Sunday at home against the Green Bay Packers.

