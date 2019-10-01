



Jurors in the murder trial of Amber Guyger have entered their first full day of deliberations after hearing closing arguments Monday as the former police officer’s fate now rests in their hands.

Guyger is accused of murder in the Sept. 6, 2018 shooting death of Botham Jean in his apartment after she claims she thought she was in her apartment and that he was an intruder.

The jury began its deliberations Monday afternoon after receiving instructions from Judge Tammy Kemp and hearing closing arguments from both sides of the case. The jurors decided to end their day at 5 p.m. and resumed Tuesday morning.

Kemp gave jurors three options to deliberate over. She told them Guyger could be found guilty of murder, guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.

The trial began on Sept. 23 and went through many aspects of the case including racy texts between Guyger and her police partner, Martin Rivera, on the evening of the shooting, body camera video of police responding to Jean’s apartment and the similarities and differences between their apartments at the South Side Flats.

What perhaps stood out in the trial was Guyger’s hours-long testimony on Friday where she broke down twice when talking about the case.

During closing arguments on Monday, prosecutors said Guyger ignored signs and warnings that she was walking on the wrong floor and into the wrong apartment. They argued she also ignored her training as a Dallas police officer when she shot and killed Jean thinking he was an intruder.

The defense said prosecutors didn’t do anything to prove Guyger’s actions weren’t a mistake.

The jury, who has been sequestered since the start of the trial, will now determine whether to convict Guyger of murder or manslaughter or to acquit her.