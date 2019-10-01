DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The neighbors of a man accused of shooting and killing a suspected burglar and then going back to bed, say he was just trying to protect his property.

Dallas police have charged homeowner James Meyer with murder. They say Meyer went back to bed after the shooting… before calling 911.

But people who know the 72-year-old tell CBS 11 News they think his actions were self-defense.

Meyer told police that it was around 5:00 a.m. Thursday when he woke up to the sounds of someone breaking into a shed on his property. He says he went outside with a handgun and told the burglar to stop, or he’d shoot.

According to Meyer, the man took several steps toward him with a pick axe, so he fired a round. As the man dropped the axe and ran away, Meyer says he fired another shot into the night. He later told police he was unsure if the bullets ever hit the man.

According to the police report, Meyer went back to bed after the shooting and when he got up two hours later he found a body in a park behind his home. The affidavit says Meyer’s wife first contacted a lawyer and then he called 911.

Meyer’s neighbors say burglaries are commonplace in the area.

Calvin Holbrook had nothing but goof things to say about Meyer. “He’s not a violent man. I’ve never heard of him ever being violent, even in provoking circumstances.”

Others, like Alondra Flores, are just confused. “I think it is crazy, because I never thought he would do that. But it is kind of understandable.”

Meyer, who is out of jail on $150,000 bond, declined an interview. CBS 11 reached out to his attorney but have not yet received a response.