DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It may not feel like it, but winter will be here before we know it.
In North Texas, that can mean ice and even snow.
In Dallas, though, North Texas Tollway Authority crews prepared on Tuesday for weather conditions that are still months away, if they come at all.
Drivers are plowing mulch on this hot and sunny October 1.
“We feel the mulch will kind of give a pushback like snow on the roadway. It’s just an opportunity to get our drivers ready. We hope it doesn’t come but if it does we’ll be ready for it,” said. Michael Rey, spokesperson for NTTA.
The NTTA has 20 snow plows ready to deploy across North Texas toll roads, should the need arise this winter.
It’s been a few years since that’s been necessary.
Brine is much more commonly utilized when ice is in the forecast, but these drivers train in a safe, controlled environment to deal with any conditions.
