DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – During closing arguments, a prosecutor at the Amber Guyger murder trial said most of what Guyger said in testimony last week was “garbage.”
Assistant District Attorney Jason Fine said in closing arguments Monday that Guyger was “an intruder” in Botham Jean’s home. Read More Here
Guyger’s attorney Toby Shook urged jurors not to base their decision on emotion.
“You can’t say ‘I feel so horrible [edit: for Botham Jean], I am going to make something happen.’ You can’t use emotion when making your decision.” Read More Here
Assistant District Attorney Jason Hermus addressed Guyger’s decision to use deadly force in his closing argument.
“We’ve long suspected she made that decision in the hallway. The trial confirmed that. She was in a position of safety – behind a steel door — outside the door. She knew there was someone inside. She assumed it was an intruder. And she decided that she was going to engage him. That means she had options; deadly force wasn’t necessary.” Read More Here
After six days of witness testimony Judge Tammy Kemp gave jurors three options: to find Guyger guilty verdict of murder, guilty of manslaughter or not guilty. Around 9:45 a.m. the jury call button lit up again, but it was never announced exactly why they summoned the court. Then, at 10:43 a.m. Judge Kemp took the stand and announced, “We the jury unanimously find the defendant, Amber Guyger, guilty of murder as charged in the indictment.” Read More Here
