DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after shots were exchanged between two vehicles at an intersection in Dallas late Monday evening, police say.
The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Westmoreland Road and Fort Worth Avenue.
Police say three people in a vehicle that was reportedly carjacked out of Houston pulled up to the intersection. Another car then drove up alongside the stolen vehicle.
According to police, a fight began between the people in the vehicles. One person in the car opened fire, striking the driver of the stolen vehicle, police say. People in the stolen vehicle returned fire.
Police say the stolen vehicle drove a short distance but eventually crashed into a truck near an auto repair shop.
The driver who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.
Police say the two others inside that vehicle ran away but were later caught by officers. The people inside the other vehicle are still being sought.
You must log in to post a comment.