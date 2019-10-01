BREAKING:Sentencing Phase Underway After Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder
Filed Under:Deadly Crash, DFW News, drag racing, Fort Worth ISD, Fort Worth Police, juveniles racing, Paschal High School, racing cars, Teen Killed, teens racing

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police say a teenager died while racing vehicles with another teen, when the teen driver lost control and hit a tree in the 2900 block of McCart Avenue on Tuesday.

It happened shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Police said the young driver died at the scene.

Deadly crash in Fort Worth (Jason Allen -CBS 11)

Fort Worth ISD confirmed the deceased driver was an 11th grade student at Paschal High School. 

The second driver was not hurt and was being interviewed by police near the crash site.

Lanes of McCart were closed near Berry Street due to the crash and investigation.

 

