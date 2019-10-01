Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police say a teenager died while racing vehicles with another teen, when the teen driver lost control and hit a tree in the 2900 block of McCart Avenue on Tuesday.
It happened shortly after 1:00 p.m.
Police said the young driver died at the scene.
Fort Worth ISD confirmed the deceased driver was an 11th grade student at Paschal High School.
The second driver was not hurt and was being interviewed by police near the crash site.
Lanes of McCart were closed near Berry Street due to the crash and investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.