COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas A&M University System is instituting a broad ban on vaping, Chancellor John Sharp announced on Tuesday.
In a memo, Sharp said the decision is based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, reporting more than 800 cases of lung injuries and at least 12 deaths in the U.S.
Sharp said in the memo, “The health threat is serious enough that I want to see the ban inside every building, outside space, parking lot, garage and laboratory within the Texas A&M System.”
The CDC has confirmed 805 lung injury cases associated with vaping from a total of 46 states and one U.S territory.
The 12 deaths have come in ten states.
“I do not want to take any unnecessary chances with the health of our students, faculty and staff,” Sharp said in the memo. “I would like to see the ban in place today, but I understand the practicalities of running major institutions. So I will ask that the bans be implemented as soon as is practical.”
READ THE FULL MEMO HERE:
