Comments
SADLER, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) – It’s a small school about 45 miles northeast of Denton, but it’s where something big happened. When the S&S High School homecoming queen winner was announced, Trinity Arrington was shocked to hear her name.
Arrington, a senior at the Sadler, Texas school, walked across the field to get her crown – but she decided it actually belonged to someone else. So, she handed it to another girl: her classmate, Emily Petty, who has Down syndrome.
