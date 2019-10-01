  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Down Syndrome, Friday Night Lights, high school football, Homecoming, homecoming queen, S&S High School, Sadler Texas


SADLER, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) – It’s a small school about 45 miles northeast of Denton, but it’s where something big happened. When the S&S High School homecoming queen winner was announced, Trinity Arrington was shocked to hear her name.

Trinity Arrington and Emily Petty held hands as they both accepted the title of S&S High School’s homecoming queen – a title they were both nominated for, but both won because Arrington decided to share the victory. (credit: KVII)

Arrington, a senior at the Sadler, Texas school, walked across the field to get her crown – but she decided it actually belonged to someone else. So, she handed it to another girl: her classmate, Emily Petty, who has Down syndrome.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments