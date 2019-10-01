Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man driving on I-35E and Highway 183 Monday afternoon shot video of some horses and ponies on the loose.
At least two of the wayward animals were struck and killed by cars.
Cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation captured crews as they wrangled two horses off I-35E. The southbound lanes of the highway near Inwood Road were shut down during the ordeal.
Eventually, two ponies were gathered in the parking lot of a Hampton Inn Suites near I-35E and Commonwealth. Two other horses were found near Regal Row and 183.
Irving police also helped capture more of the animals on Highways 183 and 114.
The animal’s owners was able to gather and take possession of the ones that were alive.
