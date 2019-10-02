FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three teenagers — all students from Burleson High School — were shot late Tuesday evening in Fort Worth after an argument on social media, police say.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Buffalo Springs Drive in the southern part of Fort Worth.
Police say a group of juveniles were meeting in the area to fight after some sort of drama on social media.
According to police, at some point one of the juveniles pulled out a gun and shot three others.
Police say two of them were shot in the foot and one was shot in the buttocks. The three victims — two males and one female — were taken to the hospital where they are expected to be okay.
Police are still investigating the incident and do not have a suspect at this time. The identities or ages of the victims have not been released.
Burleson ISD released a statement about the incident that read: “BISD has been made aware of an altercation that happened in Fort Worth that appears to involve BISD students. We are thankful to hear that no one appears to be seriously injured. While this did not occur on school property or during a school activity, we are monitoring the situation and cooperating with law enforcement.”
You must log in to post a comment.