ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington is the new site for the National Medal of Honor Museum.

The Museum Foundation announced Wednesday, following a national search launched in October 2018, Arlington, Texas was selected by the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Planned for construction near Arlington’s Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium, the first national museum of its kind would open to the public in 2024.

“Arlington, Texas is the optimal location to build America’s next national treasure – the National Medal of Honor Museum,” said Joe Daniels, President and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. “All of us at the Museum were simply overwhelmed with the enthusiasm, warmth and level of commitment of those involved, who have worked beyond expectation to have the Museum come to Texas. Seventy recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor have lived in the region and nearly 1.8 million veterans and active duty military currently call Texas home. Centuries of American history are filled with examples of selfless heroism and love of country shown by the men and women of this great state. We look forward to partnering with Governor Abbott, Mayor Williams, public and private leaders, and the entire North Texas community as we carry out our important mission – to honor our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients for future generations.”

The Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest and most prestigious military honor, has been awarded to more than 3,500 military service members since the first medal was presented in 1863.

The National Medal of Honor Museum will offer an experience that draws personal and emotional connections to Medal of Honor recipients and their inspiring stories, while shedding light on the stories of heroism and the values that the Medal of Honor represents.

“On behalf of the people of Texas, I welcome the National Medal of Honor Museum to the Lone Star State,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. “There is no better place to honor and preserve the legacy of our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients than in this patriotic city. We are well known for our Texas pride – and we are extremely proud that Arlington, which brings visitors from across our great nation and the world, was chosen as the home of a museum that will surely become a national icon.”

The National Medal of Honor Museum will provide a visitor experience with state-of-the-art permanent, interactive experiences and rotating exhibitions.

Serving as a national landmark the museum will illustrate the historical thread of sacrifice, patriotism and courage that runs through all U.S, military service members, past and present.

The National Medal of Honor Museum will also include an education center aimed at character development in our nation’s youth. A critical part of the museum’s mission will be to use the stories of Medal of Honor recipients to inspire young people, and motivate them to be their best selves.

“Arlington, Texas is honored to be entrusted as the home of the National Medal of Honor Museum,” said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams. “Located in the heart of our nation, we look forward to commemorating the stories of the 3,500 Medal of Honor recipients to educate, inspire, and motivate our youth to understand the meaning and price of freedom. We are excited and humbled to provide a national platform to spread this message throughout our great country.”

Texas Rangers Co-Chairman and Managing Partner Ray Davis issued the following statement on the news: “The Texas Rangers organization wants to welcome its future neighbor, the National Medal of Honor Museum, to Arlington. We are proud that Arlington will be the home of this prestigious facility that will recognize the brave men and women who have received the U.S. military’s highest honor. The Rangers look forward to working with the National Medal of Honor Museum in promoting what will be a spectacular educational and patriotic institution.”

In making its decision, the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation first evaluated a range of factors, including the city’s location, size and number of visitors, and community support – both overall and patriotic – for our nation’s history.

The Foundation then engaged in detailed discussions with leading members of the community and evaluated a timeline for conveyance of a potential museum location, the potential support of private individuals and organizations, and programmatic possibilities.

“Building a permanent home for the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington ensures that the Foundation will be able to share the stories of the more than 3,500 Medal of Honor recipients to the more than 51 million visitors that are warmly welcomed to the region a year,” said Colonel Jack Jacobs. “Putting our roots down and establishing a permanent home for the Museum in Texas, a state that has unmatched ties to the military and military service, will allow us to create an experience that inspires a true strength of character.”