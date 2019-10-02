DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The former Dallas police officer convicted of murdering her neighbor in his own home could spend the rest of her life in prison.

On Tuesday a jury of eight women and four men found Amber Guyger guilty of the murder of 26-year-old Botham Jean.

The case is now in the sentencing phase and the court is hearing more evidence, including racially insensitive text messages Guyger shared with other officers – including her former partner and extramarital lover Sgt. Martin Rivera.

During the 2018 Martin Luther King Day parade a message sent to Guyger said, “When does this end lol”. She responded, “When MLK is dead… oh wait….”.

Prosecutors also showed the jury some of Guyger’s social media posts that promoted police violence against civilians. One banner she posted said, “I wear all black to remind you not to mess with me, because I’m already dressed for your funeral“.

Attorneys representing the jean family in a civil suit say the new evidence shows Guyger’s true intent. “We believe that it paints a completely different picture than the crying, tearful, remorseful person who was on the stage,” said lawyer Lee Merritt.

Botham Jean’s mother, Allison, testified Tuesday about how her life has changed since Guyger shot and killed her son. “My life has not been the same. It’s just been like a roller coaster. I can’t sleep, I cannot eat,” she said. “It’s just been the most terrible time for me.”

When Botham Jean’s sister, Allisa Findley, took the stand she told the jury how the death of her brother had had a ripple effect, sending her former “bubbly” younger brother into a shell. When asked about the impact on their father she simply said he is “not the same.”

Testimony in the sentencing phase resumes at 9:30 a.m. At some time today lawyers are expected to put people on the stand in Guyger’s defense, including some of her fellow officers and her parents.

Both the prosecution and the defense are under a gag order.

Guyger’s sentence could be anywhere from 5 years to life in prison. So far, prosecutors haven’t indicated what sentence they will seek.