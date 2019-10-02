ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A decision is expected by Wednesday evening on what city will get the National Medal of Honor Museum.
Arlington and Denver were announced as the two finalists in July.
The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation Board of Directors has its regular meeting on Wednesday and the new home for the museum will be discussed.
The $150 million museum would be built in the city’s Entertainment District near Globe Life Park, Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.
“We believe this is going to be THE museum in the country,” said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams in late August. “We are the home to America’s Team, America’s Pastime, certainly America’s museum ought to be in the American Dream City in Arlington, Texas… We are pushing hard to make that happen.”
The museum is currently located aboard the USS Yorktown in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
It honors more than 3,500 recipients of the nation’s highest award for valor.
