DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Denton are searching for a man who is suspected of forcing his way into at least three apartments after the victims answered their doors to him.
Police say the three incidents happened at apartment complexes throughout the city. The incidents involved the victims answering their doors to the suspect and the suspect then forcing his way inside.
It is unknown if any of the victims were injured during the burglaries. Police say the incidents happened between mid-summer to recently. The time of day they occurred also varied.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his mid to late 20s with a lean, muscular build and short black hair. Police released a sketch of the suspect from the descriptions.
Anyone with information is asked to call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 800.388.8477.
