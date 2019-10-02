FULL COVERAGEAmber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A local high school student is celebrating her senior year in True Texas-style.

Rylee Alexander tweeted out her “What-A-Senior” pics with her bestie Bri.

(credit: @ryleealexanderr via Twitter)

The friends posed in the pics by the lake in Pilot Point while enjoying what else? Whataburgers and fries.

In addition to their Whataburger drinks and eats, they wore custom orange-and-white “Class of 2020” t-shirts with table markers on them.

Whataburger even gave them props, tweeting, “These are amazing.”

