DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Dallas would have to spend an extra $212 million each year to keep the city’s streets from growing worse.

Council members heard that during a briefing Wednesday morning.

Right now, the city spends about $52 million each year out of its general fund to maintain its roads. That doesn’t include potholes or road projects paid for by bonds.

Now, the city has to figure out where it’s going to come up with that kind of money for roads.

Assistant City Manager Majed Al-Ghafry said they have to work smart and hard to figure out better ways to get the desired goal.

“It may be a little longer time,” Al-Ghafry said. “It may not be a 10-year plan. It may be a 20-year plan. It may be a 30-year plan.”

Nearly a quarter of the city’s streets are in poor or failing shape, earning a “D” or “E” grade. The rest are a “C” grade — a fair grade — or higher.

The streets are graded based on the condition of their pavement.

“It’s degrading at a very slow rate right now. But it’s still degrading. My goal is to stop that first,” Al-Ghafry said.

When asked if that would keep the A, B and C roads from falling to “D” and “E” grades, Al-Ghafry said absolutely.

At the same time, he said he wants to turn the “D” and “E” streets into A, B, or C grades.

Council Member Cara Mendelsohn said she and her colleagues want to see the city’s proposed solutions.

“Very concerning. Obviously they heard from us [that] we need a plan to be able to maintain our roads and we’re not doing that now,” Mendelsohn said.

Al-Ghafry said he hopes to present a very comprehensive plan to the city council in the next six to nine months.