PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Plano Parks and Recreation Department has turned off the water at the splash pad of the new all-abilities playground at Windhaven Meadows Park.
Several parents had complained that the splash pad surface becomes slippery when the water is turned on.
They will not turn it on again until the concerns are resolved and they are certain it is safe.
The department said it’s working with the designer of the facility to evaluate ways to improve the surface.
The City asked for understanding from the community and pledged to reopen the splash pad as soon as possible.
