WATCH LIVESentencing Phase Continues After Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Park, Plano Parks and Recreation Department, Splashpad, water, Windhaven Meadows Park

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Plano Parks and Recreation Department has turned off the water at the splash pad of the new all-abilities playground at Windhaven Meadows Park.

Several parents had complained that the splash pad surface becomes slippery when the water is turned on.

They will not turn it on again until the concerns are resolved and they are certain it is safe.

The department said it’s working with the designer of the facility to evaluate ways to improve the surface.

The City asked for understanding from the community and pledged to reopen the splash pad as soon as possible.

 

 

Comments