



One person was arrested Wednesday evening during a protest in downtown Dallas after former officer Amber Guyger received her prison sentence for her murder conviction.

Protesters marched from the front of the Frank Crowley Courts Building and into the streets of downtown after Guyger was given 10 years in prison by a jury for the murder of Botham Jean in his apartment.

Police say protesters had blocked traffic at the intersection of Riverfront and Commerce and that officers gave warnings to clear the roadway.

According to police, one person was arrested for pedestrian in the roadway and failure to identify.

The protest eventually ended back at the courthouse at around 10 p.m.

Tensions arose late Wednesday afternoon after Judge Tammy Kemp read the prison sentence. Many wanted a longer sentence after Guyger was found guilty of murder after claiming she thought she was in her apartment and that Jean was an intruder.

After the sentence was read, activists could be seen entering the lobby where media was gathered in the courthouse and chanting “No justice, no peace.”

In a moment that shocked the world, Jean’s younger brother, Brandt, gave an impact statement where he offered his forgiveness to Guyger. He then walked over and gave her a hug.

Botham’s mother, Allison, talked to media about her thoughts on the murder conviction and the sentence. “[Tuesday], we saw the conviction of Amber Guyger and today we heard the sentence of 10 years of prison. That 10 years in prison is 10 years for her reflection and for her to change her life,” she said.

There were no other reported incidents from Wednesday evening’s protest.