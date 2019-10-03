DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested for the shooting death of a 59-year-old man in August in the parking lot of a shopping center in Dallas, police say.
Reginal Knox, 21, was charged with capital murder for the death of Gerald Wayne Harris on Aug. 19.
Police say they responded to the shooting just after midnight that day at a shopping center near Audelia Road and Skillman Street. Harris was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to police at the scene, there was some sort of altercation between Knox and Harris that led to the fatal shooting. Police say Knox also fled the scene on the victim’s bike.
Police say Knox was arrested at around 2 p.m. Wednesday as he was getting off a Greyhound bus. He was booked in the Dallas County Jail on a capital murder charge after admitting to the shooting.
