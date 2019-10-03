ABILENE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police released dramatic surveillance video this week showing a 60-year-old woman fighting off an armed robber at a bank in Abilene.
Police say the incident happened on Sept. 24 at a First State Bank where the suspect forced the woman, who was also an employee at the bank, into the building at gunpoint as she was walking inside.
According to police, another bank employee arrived and was also held at gunpoint by the suspect.
Surveillance video then showed the 60-year-old woman, later identified as Jill Beatty, getting into a fight with the suspect as he continued to hold his weapon. The suspect, ultimately, ran away from the bank without taking any money.
Police have also tied the suspect to two other bank robberies in July 2016 and April 2015.
Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge praised Beatty for her actions that prevented the robbery. “She is a remarkable citizen. She showed remarkable calm. She never lost her head. She in fact negotiated with him,” he told KTXS.
