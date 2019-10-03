SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — More than seven months after his wife disappeared an Air Force major in Texas has been indicted for her murder.
A Bexar County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Andre McDonald for the death of 29-year-old Andreen McDonald. The Bexar County District Attorney’s office says McDonald was also indicted for tampering with evidence during the investigation.
Andreen McDonald was last seen alive February 28, but her remains weren’t discovered until July. The remains were found on a ranch in Bexar County and identified using dental records.
Investigators say one day after the woman was reported missing Andre McDonald purchased a shovel, ax, gasoline and “burn barrel” and then tried to destroy the receipt.
Investigators believe McDonald intended to use the items to dispose of his wife’s body.
McDonald worked at the Air Force Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis as a cyberware operations officer.
McDonald’s attorney told the San Antonio Express-News that his client is presumed innocent, and says he’s awaiting more documents and information from prosecutors.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.