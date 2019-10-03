DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Homeowners in an east Dallas neighborhood say a series of attempted break-ins has them concerned.
A video doorbell captured one of the North Haskell and Lemmon Avenue break-ins Sunday.
Police are now investigating and increasing patrols in the area, as they look for the people in the video.
One homeowner, Johnathan, said this type of crime shouldn’t be happening in his neighborhood.
“It’s a great location… It’s convenient to downtown and its got character,” he said. “Package theft has always been an issue. There’s a lot of foot traffic through this neighborhood, but lately there’s been actual attempted break-ins.”
A video doorbell camera captured one woman walking up to a door, and then walking away around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. And after the woman in the video left, two men approached. One with a crowbar in hand as he attempted to pry open the door.
Homeowner Rachel Sipperly said the video was terrifying.
”They’re just standing, monitoring, looking at the street and you can audibly hear the man say, ‘Do you have the gun? Do you have the gun?'” Sipperly said.
She then called police.
“I just want people paying attention to our neighborhood,” Johnathan said. “There’s a lot of young people, young families. Safety is important and I can’t feel safe in my own home then I’m not going to live here.”
The Dallas Police Department is now sending two neighborhood officers to the next HOA meeting to meet with the residents and exchange contact information. They’re also encouraging them and every neighborhood to start a neighborhood crime watch and utilize Crimestoppers.
