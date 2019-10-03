FULL COVERAGEAmber Guyger Trial
By Erin Jones
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Homeowners in an east Dallas neighborhood say a series of attempted break-ins has them concerned.

A video doorbell captured one of the North Haskell and Lemmon Avenue break-ins Sunday. ​

Police are now investigating and increasing patrols in the area, as they look for the people in the video. ​

One homeowner, Johnathan, said this type of crime shouldn’t be happening in his neighborhood.

“It’s a great location… It’s convenient to downtown and its got character,” he said. “Package theft has always been an issue. There’s a lot of foot traffic through this neighborhood, but lately there’s been actual attempted break-ins.” ​

A video doorbell camera captured one woman walking up to a door, and then walking away around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. And after the woman in the video left, two men approached. One with a crowbar in hand as he attempted to pry open the door.

Homeowner Rachel Sipperly said the video was terrifying.

”They’re just standing, monitoring, looking at the street ​and you can audibly hear the man say, ‘Do you have the gun? Do you have the gun?'” Sipperly said. ​

She then called police. ​

“I just want people paying attention to our neighborhood,” Johnathan said. “There’s a lot of young people, young families. Safety is important and I can’t feel safe in my own home then I’m not going to live here.” ​

The Dallas Police Department is now sending two neighborhood officers to the next HOA meeting ​to meet with the residents and exchange contact information. ​They’re also encouraging them and every neighborhood to start a neighborhood crime watch and utilize Crimestoppers.

